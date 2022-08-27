CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bharti Singh Jokes Her Son With Take Revenge On Paparazzo Who Followed Her During Pregnancy
1-MIN READ

Bharti Singh Jokes Her Son With Take Revenge On Paparazzo Who Followed Her During Pregnancy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 27, 2022, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Bharti Singh spotted by the paparazzi along with her son. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bharti Singh's hilarious banter has left netizens completely impressed. Watch this video as she asks her son to take revenge on the paparazzo who followed her during pregnancy.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently spotted by the paparazzi along with their munchkin Laksh aka Gola. While the celebrity couple was in their car and was about to leave the place, a paparazzo caught them just in time to get a clear glimpse of their adorable son. And now, a cute video of their interaction is going viral on social media.

In the video, comedian Bharti Singh can be seen introducing her son to the media personnel. She tells her child that the paparazzo is his ‘mamu’ (uncle) and jokingly asked him to take revenge on the pap because he used to follow her while she was pregnant. “Ye Chotu hai. Ye jab ham pregnant the Golu to ye scooter par peeche aata tha hame darane ke liye (He’s Chotu. When we were pregnant, he used to follow us on a scooter to scare us),” Bharti said in the video.

Ab mera beta tumse badla lega, wo bike leke tumhara peeche aayega (Now my son will take revenge on you, he will come after you on a bike),” she added.

The clip shared by Viral Bhayani also features Bharti’s mother Kamla Singh accompanying her in the back seat of the car while Harsh was seen sitting in the front seat. In another video, Bharti even comes out of the car with her son to pose for the cameras. She reiterated that all the paparazzi are Gola’s ‘mama’ and said, “Ye saare tere mama hai bete.”

August 27, 2022
last updated:August 27, 2022, 14:04 IST