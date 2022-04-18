Bharti Singh On Being Criticised for Resuming Work Days After Giving Birth: 'Hum Koi Upar Se Utri Hui Pariya...'

Comedian-TV host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first baby - a boy - on April 3. Right 11 days after her delivery, Bharti was spotted on the sets of the TV show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. As the host of the show, she resumed work to fulfill her commitments and left her fans beaming with pride. She was also lauded for balancing both work and personal life. However, a section of the Internet, as always, criticised Bharti for leaving her 11-days-old baby at home and resuming work. In a media interaction, as reported by ETimes, Bharti revealed that few people took a jibe at her for leaving her son alone and going to work.

“We have immense love and blessings from everyone. A lot of people are appreciating me that yes she’s strong, she’s back to work,"Bharti said, mentioning that some people also say, “Arre baccha chod ke aagayi, itni bhi kya jaldi thi (She left her infant at home, was it that important to resume work)." The comedian said that people always either support you or criticise you, therefore, one should only focus on the positives.

“Hum koi upar se utri hui pariya nhi hai jo rest karengi, kyunki bahut sari working women hoti hai jo ek hafte ke baccho ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai. (We are no angels that we can rest forever. There are a lot of working women who leave their one-week-old kids at home to resume work)," Bharti said. She further stated that there are some work commitments that one cannot ignore, hence work has to be resumed.

Talking about the baby back at home, Bharti stated that she is blessed that she has a huge family to look after the baby, and at times she feels like the little one is having a party with so many people around. “I feed my baby and he has my milk. We have so many people in my family that he can never be alone. He is safe in their hands," she added.

Previously, before her delivery, Bharti worked till the last day of her pregnancy and gained praise for her commitment to work.

