Bharti Singh on Being 'India’s First Pregnant Anchor': Want to Change Everyone’s Thoughts

Bharti Singh is setting an example for all the women who have to take a break from work due to pregnancy. Comedians and anchors Bharti and Harsh Lambachiya announced that will welcome their first child this year. They recently started shooting for their next show Hunarbaaz after announcing their pregnancy in December. While their families were concerned about the risks during this critical phase, Bharti is proud to be India's ‘first pregnant anchor.'

Colors TV channel posted a video of Bharti and Harsh Lambachiya from the sets of Hunarbaaz on Twitter. The video starts with mom-to-be Bharti feeling excited about resuming shoots but also being a little scared about working amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, she is confident that she can do it as her staff is there to support her.

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

Posting the video, the channel wrote, 'Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko.'

In the video, Bharti can be seen sharing an important message on taking pregnancy normally and not making it a reason to halt work. Bharti revealed that her mother was worried about her shooting while being pregnant and instead of motivating her, she scared her off by telling her to be careful on set. Further, Bharti said that mothers are like this only and they tend to scare you as they are worried about you but she wants to change the thinking of people and her mother's too, who believe a pregnant woman should sit at home.

Bharti wants to set an example for many to work during pregnancy. 'This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how when you expect your family to support you, you expect how they would be like, ‘Yes, go. But be careful.’ Mine scared me off and sent me with many warnings to be careful on the sets and not get myself hurt. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant,' she can be heard saying in the video.

As Bharti signed off, she said, 'Mein banungi India ki pehli pregnant anchor.'

Harsh also shared that he is anxious because it's their first day at the shoot. He hilariously added that they are now three members working on the show - referring to their unborn baby. Joking about the same, Bharti said the channel is making three people work and only paying for two.

