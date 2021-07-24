Bharti Singh Opens Up About Taking Pay Cuts Amid the Pandemic, Says Felt Bad But Had to Adjust

The Indian TV industry suffered great financial loss due to the pandemic. Some producers had to abruptly shut down their shows and others had to tighten their pockets in order to keep their shows running. Although a lot of artists found the decision of reducing payments unfair at first, but eventually everyone had to follow the new rules. Similar was the situation of comedian and host Bharti Singh. As per a TOI report, she took 50 percent pay cut for The Kapil Sharma Show and a 70 per cent cut for Dance Deewane in which she comes as a host.

In a conversation about this, the comedian opened up and said that she was no exception as everyone felt a little upset about not getting their full payments. She admitted that she negotiated but then realised that in the current scenario the channels themselves are unable to generate proper money. There are no sponsors for shows. She added that each one is trying to get things back to normal and hopefully once the shows will get good ratings, they will get sponsors and automatically the artists payments will also come back to normal.

The laughter queen believes that everyone has to contribute to brings things back to normal. She added that since all the artists have been working with their respective channels for so long and the channels have always taken care of them, no one would have stepped back now, when the channel is asking them for help. Although she feels that the technicians should be given their full payments.

Remembering last year’s situation, she said that, while sitting at home they were wondering if and when the work will start. She also said that they thought of doing work at less prices since everyone had to run their homes. Bharti is hopeful that things will soon come back to normal as they should. Till then she is really excited about the comeback of stand-up comedy show and believes that such shows are important during a pandemic like this.

