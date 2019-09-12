Bharti Singh Praises Kapil Sharma, Says So Many People are Earning Because of Him

Comedienne Bharti Singh, who is seen as Titli Yadav in The Kapil Sharma Show, recently got a standing ovation from host Kapil and Archana Puran Singh. The episode included Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha as guests who were equally impressed for her hilarious act as Kammo Bua.

In an interview with TOI, Bharti revealed that she is happy with the reactions that she has been getting for her new character, Kammo Bua and added that she enjoys playing it. The comedienne also spoke about Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Regarding the reaction that she received from Kapil Sharma and others for her role Kamo Bua, she told the leading daily, "During Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Barucha's episode Kapil bhai called me back on stage and hugged me. It was such a sweet gesture. I was overwhelmed. Kapil bhai loves me. He is such a big star and a loved comic actor of our country but he gave me that respect. Even Archana Puran Singh (ma’am) got up and gave me a standing ovation. It was a proud moment for me. Moments like these are to remember for the lifetime."

The comic queen further added about how Kapil is a great help for her on the show. Bharti mentioned that Kapil sits with her during rehearsals to improvise and help her with the scripts, as he knows that she is busy with the other show Khatra Khatra Khatra and hardly gets time to prepare for her acts on The Kapil Sharma Show. She also added that he has been a big support on TKSS, he keeps praising her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and her show KKK and often tells her that the kids of his family love her show.

Bharti further added, "Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai (so many people are earning because of him). People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him."

The comedienne also spoke about Kapil’s personal life, mentioning that he has changed after his wedding. She also mentioned the changes that she noticed in Kapil after and before marriage. “Before marriage, Kapil used to party a lot, but now he has stopped everything - drinking and smoking. He wraps up the shoot by max 10-10.30 pm and heads straight home to spend time with his wife Ginni,” Bharti said.

Bharti is all praise for Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath as well, saying Ginni is a wonderful and warm person. “Whenever the team visit Kapil's house, even though there are three cooks, Ginni personally looks after everything and instructs them on what needs to be done. Even during pregnancy, Ginni stands for hours and takes care of everyone's choices.”

