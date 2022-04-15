Bharti Singh Resumes Work Just 12 Days After Childbirth, Fans Request Her to Rest, Not Glorify Overwork

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their firstborn- baby boy this month. The new mother had taken a short break from Hunarbaaz, a show the couple is hosting but now she is back on the sets. A video shared by the paparazzi shows Bharti posing for the cameras before entering the set. She was heard saying that the baby is just 12 days old but she had to resume work because- work is work.

The shutterbugs had also asked her about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s recent wedding to which she joked that they were invited to the wedding but could not go because of their infant. However, the video of Bharti coming back to work did not sit well with everyone. While some of her fans called her brave and strong for this, others opined that it is not healthy for her to get back to work so soon. Some even criticised her for glorifying overworking. One comment read, “Itnaaa laalchi kyun banjatae please take maternity leave they will understand apna greediness kho work commitments mat bolo please be with your child 24×7 baby need mother not expensive nanny," while another wrote, “Its not about hard work..your body needs the rest for atleast 1 month..and that required for the baby n mother bonding too.."

Another comment read, “Setting a wrong precedent as someone who can easily afford to not work for a few months.. it’s not that the producer/organizer is forcing her to attend work this soon. There are women who don’t have a choice but to work asap after delivery to make ends meet.. she need not glorify this culture and set a wrong example being a celebrity."

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to a baby boy on April 3. Back then, Haarsh took to social media and dropped a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot. While Bharti was seen wearing a white gown, Haarsh twinned with her in a white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. “It’s a BOY," Haarsh wrote.

