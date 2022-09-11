Bharti Singh Reveals People Have Issues Anchoring With Her Because They Feel She Takes Away Their 'Thunder'

Bharti Singh never fails to bring a smile to everyone’s face with her jokes. Besides being a top-notch comedian of the country, she often hosts shows as well. In recent times, Bharti has shared the stage with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host several shows including Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show among others. As the husband-wife duo is now all set to host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, Bharti has revealed why she prefers to co-host only with her husband now.

In a recent interview, Bharti mentioned that people have had issues anchoring with her because they feel that she is taking away their ‘thunder’. However, the comedian also clarified that she has no intention to bring anyone down. “Many people have a problem with my anchoring on stage and feel that I try to steal somebody else’s thunder by cracking such jokes that the focus and attention stay on me. I have never tried to do that. I would never want to bring anyone down on stage,” she told E-Times.