Bharti Singh Says Life After Having a Baby Is More Fun, Shares New Pictures from Pregnancy Photoshoot

The new mommy on the block, Bharti Singh, is in the happy zone right now. The comedian, and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Now, Bharti has shared new pictures from a photoshoot during her pregnancy. But it is the caption that has all our attention.

Sharing the pictures, Bharti wrote, “Sab bolte the jab tak Baby👼🏻 andar tummy maie hai toh maze kar lo 😍 Baby bahar aaya toh maze khatam, Main unn sab ko boldu ab jayada maza aarha hai.” See the post here:

The comedian also looks absolutely gorgeous in the pictures. On the comments section, her friends, and her fans sent her love. Actress Shruti Ulfat wrote, “God bless u three… enjoy ur motherhood… its precious..❤️” Amy Virk commented, “Bless u bhaine ❤️…. Bahut bahut mubarkan saare parwaar nu.” Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Arjun Bijalni agreed with her.

Bharti and Haarsh welcomed a baby boy on the 3rd of April, 2022. Before his birth, reports had been doing the rounds that the couple already had a baby girl, which Bharti clarified is false. In a live, she had said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There’s news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it’s not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working."

Bharti had been working even a day before her delivery and was active throughout her pregnancy. Bharti and Haarsh had tied the knot in December 2017. It was last year, in December, that the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Bharti shared the video of her announcing her pregnancy to Haarsh on her YouTube channel.

