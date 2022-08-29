Bharti Singh Says She 'Doesn't Feel Guilty' About Leaving Son at Home: 'He's in Safe Hands'

Bharti Singh is undoubtedly one of India’s best female comedians. From making people laugh at her jokes to hosting reality shows, Bharti has done it all with ease and perfection. Bharti is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April earlier this year. They have named their son Laksh. Bharti was shooting for a reality show just a day before her delivery and was back on the sets of the show within a few days.

While many had praised her for being strong and dedicated, there were also many who had slammed Bharti for leaving her newborn son alone at home and returning to work. Now, in an interview with Etimes, Bharti has talked about leaving Laksh at home while she works. Bharti said that she “doesn’t feel guilty” about it as she has her family members to take care of her son.

“My baby is not home alone. My family, two helpers, Harsh’s family, and my niece are all around to support me and I also have a camera installed at home to check on him. Currently, he is in safe hands so I don’t worry or feel guilty about leaving him at home,” ETimes quoted Bharti as saying.

In the same interview, Bharti also said that mothers are rightly compared with Goddess Durga because they get the inner power and strength to multitask and focus on the baby.

It was on July 12, when Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed the face of their son on social media. Sharing their adorable photos, the couple had written, miliye humare bete Laksh se. Ganpati bappa Moriya.” The post had gone viral on the web and had received more than 18 lakh likes.

On the work front, Bharti Singh will soon be seen hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. The show will air in September.

