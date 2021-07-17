Bharti Singh Says She Faced Extreme Poverty While Growing Up: 'At Times, We Ate Salt and Roti'

Bharti Singh has established herself as one of the most popular comedians in the country. She is hugely successful and has also managed to create a space for herself in hosting space on the small screen. However, it hasn’t been an easy journey for Bharti, who recently opened up about growing up amid extreme poverty. In an interaction with Maniesh Paul for his podcast, the ‘laughter queen’ spoke about the times when they would not even have food at home.

Bharti said that while her brother would work in a shop, her sister and mother worked in a factory where they sewed blankets. “Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha (I didn’t feel like going home). I would stay in college with my friends and eat at the hostel. I knew once I go back, I would have to face poverty. Live in that dim light.”

“I don’t want to ever go back there. I don’t have very big dreams but I keep praying to God that I am able to sustain what I have. We have eaten salt and roti but now we have dal, sabzi and roti. I just hope my family always has at least dal to eat. I will never want to face the situation or have my family go through that," she added.

Talking about what keeps her grounded even when she has achieved success in life, Bharti recalled, “I remember when I took them (family) in business class for the first time, my brother, after deboarding, told me to get economy tickets next time. When I asked him why he said the poor air hostess had to work so much because of them. I was so touched seeing how naive he is."

Bharti is married to writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

