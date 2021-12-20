Bharti Singh Says She is Enjoying the Pregnancy Phase, Shares Video of Her Various Avatars

Bharti Singh had been open about her desire to become a mother sooner than later. Over the period of the pandemic, several times, the actress and show host claimed how she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa had been delaying their decision to get pregnant due to Covid scare. Recently, the couple announced that they are expecting to be parents.

Now, Bharti has shared a reels video on social media. It seems like she is documenting her pregnancy phase and the latest video shows her traying out various outfits. She captioned the post, “Bahut maza aarha hai mummy banne maie (sic)." The glow on her face is unmissable.

Bharti has also been in news for her massive weight loss journey during the pandemic. About losing weight, Bharti had told ETimes, “Yes, I have come down from 91 to 76 kilos. Even I am surprised that I have lost so much weight, but I am equally happy because I feel healthy and fit."

About her weight loss process, Bharti further said, “I follow intermittent fasting. I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm (laughs!). My body doesn’t accept dinner any later than 7 pm."

Bharti and Harsh married in 2017. The couple is currently hosting The Indian Game Show. Bharti also shared about the recently launched YouTube channel Bharti TV. She said, “Seeing my own Bharti Tv gives me a special feeling of validation and at the same time there is a pressure too as fans will expect a lot out of this. Starting my journey as a standup comedian to coming up with my own channel is a very special feeling. The idea behind Bharti TV came from Haarsh only. He gave this name and told me after working for 12 years in the industry people know your potential."

