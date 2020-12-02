Bharti Singh Shares Pictures with Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Hints at 'Being Tested'

Last month, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa came under the scanner after they were taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of cannabis. A special (Narcotics) court granted bail to the couple last week in connection with the drugs case. Ever since the case came to light, the couple has been subject to extreme trolling and hatred. Amidst these controversies, the laughter queen took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post. This can also be assumed to be Bharti’s way of showing support for her husband who was brutally trolled online and was called a druggie.

Bharti shared a few pictures with Haarsh and wrote, "Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength. My power, my strength,my best friend, my love. One and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby".

This came a day after Haarsh posted a few loved-up pictures with his wife but faced heat from the social media users. Sharing a few pictures with Bharti, he wrote, “When we are together, nothing else matters”.

Haarsh has now turned off comments on his posts as trolls started posting hate comments on the pictures.

Bharti and Haarsh have together featured on various shows, including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. The duo hosted the grand finale of the dance show recently. The same day they were arrested by NCB.

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been granted bail in the case filed against them by the NCB. The couple reportedly confessed to consuming drugs, and have been on bail since November 23.