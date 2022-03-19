Bharti Singh Stuns In Her Gorgeous Maternity Shoot; Karan Johar, Rubina Dilaik Call Her 'So Pretty'

Bharti Singh left friends and fans in awe courtesy of her maternity shoot. The comedian, who is expecting her first baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a few pictures from her shoot. The gorgeous mother-to-be opted for a purple tulle gown for the shoot and gave fans a good look at her baby bump. As she stuck numerous poses, Bharti was seen glowing in each picture.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “Aane wale baby ki mummy #babycomingsoon #momtobe #love #lovelyfeeling #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa." The pictures received much love from numerous stars in the industry, including Karan Johar. The ace filmmaker took to the comments section and wrote, “So pretty." Rubina Dilaik too dropped the same comment. Anita Hassanandani and Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart-eyed and heart emoji.

Shamita Shetty wrote, “Awww." Nakuul Mehta called her, “Bohot zyada pyaaari" while Kishwer Merchant was evidently blown away as she wrote, “Uffff." Debina Bonnerjee, who is also expecting her first baby, wrote, “Sooooooooo prettyyyyyy I just love love it." Srishty Rode also wrote, “Soooo pretty ❤️". Fans too showered her with love. “Baby ki hot mummaaa," wrote a fan. “Bharti di you look like a princess❤️❤️ god blessed you and your baby," added another.

Bharti had previously revealed that she is due in April. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti confessed she didn’t know for two and a half months that she was pregnant. “For around two and a half months, mujhe pata hi nhi tha ki mein pregnant hu. Mote logo ka pata nhi chalta. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Phir meine socha, chalo check karte hain aise hi (For 2.5 months, I didn’t know I was pregnant. People who are fat don’t realise this. I was eating, shooting, roaming around, dancing on Dance Deewane set. Then, I thought let’s just check it)," she said.

