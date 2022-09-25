Bharti Singh Turns 'Asli Anupama' and Even Rupali Ganguly Cannot Stop Laughing - Watch Hilarious Video

Bharti Singh will be gracing the Grand finale episode of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’. For the special episode, the comedian will turn into the nation’s favorite ‘Maa’, Anupama.

In the recent promo of the show, Bharti Singh can be seen introducing herself as ‘Asli Anupama’ as she dresses up in a yellow saree. She even apes Anupama’s iconic ‘Thu Thu Thu’ and leaves everyone impressed. The promo then features Bharti’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who introduces himself as Vanraj Shah. As the two get into a hilarious argument, it leaves even Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna (who play the role of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively) laughing out loud.

Meanwhile, talking about turning ‘asli Anupama’ for the episode, Bharti Singh revealed that even Rupali Ganguly hugged her after her act. “I took it as a funny gag, and I enjoyed it a lot. Harsh became ‘Vanraj’ and that was hilarious too. When Rupali Ganguly stood up and came to me, she hugged me and told me it was a big deal that I, Bharti, am performing the spoof of Anupama. This made me realize how much she respects me and it was absolutely amazing to hear her say it,” she said.

The grand finale episode of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ will have several other performances too. The singing sensations of television Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara, will be seen delighting fans with their amazing duet. Apart from this, The daredevil ‘Saas Mandli’, Neela from Imlie, Leela from Anupama, Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Manjiri from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will also set the stage on fire with their unique musical numbers on songs including ‘Dum Maro Dum’ and ‘Hawa Hawaii’. Host of the show, Arjun Bijlani will also leave everyone teary-eyed with a mesmerizing song dedicated to the entire cast.

