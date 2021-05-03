Bharti Singh Turns Emotional About Not Being Able to Plan a Baby Amid Coronavirus

Last year, actress-host Bharti Singh had shared that she and husband Harsh Limbachiya were planning to have a baby in 2020 but had postponed their plans due to the coronavirus scare. Recently, on the set of Dance Deewane, Bharti got emotional again about starting a family after a contestant gave a heart-wrenching performance about a mother losing her 14-day-old baby to coronavirus.

Bharti says, “We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this."

In another isntance, Bharti turned emotional as she recalled her mother’s battle with coronavirus. She said, “Corona is making us all cry so much. It’s taking so many lives. My mother also contracted the virus. She used to phone me that a neighbour had died and she would cry. I was scared what if I also get a call like this. Corona has broken us all so much."

Sonu Sood was welcomed on Dance Deewane 3 as the guest judge. Amid the Covid-19 crisis in the country, the contestants paid a heartfelt tribute to the Covid warriors on the show. They also thanked Sonu for his unwavering support to the people who are reeling from Covid-19 crisis.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam