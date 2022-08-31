Bharti Singh Wants To Be Mom Again: 'Gola Has To Have a Sibling'

Laughter queen Bharti Singh recently attended Debina Bonnerjee’s daughter Lianna’s naming ceremony and extended her warm wishes to the actor for her second pregnancy. Later in an interview with ETimes, Bharti expressed her desire to become a mother again and shared that she wants her son Laksh, who she fondly calls ‘Gola’ to have a sibling. However, Bharti also added that she will have to wait for a year or two for her second pregnancy as she had a caesarean delivery.

“I am so happy that she is having a second child. I also want a sister for my son Gola, but since I underwent a C-section, I will have to wait for a year or two. But, I know Gola has to have a sibling. Harsh (Limbachiyaa) and I want a second child in the future,” Bharti said.

Bharti also talked about her work plans in the near future and shared that she is now gearing up to host the ninth season of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Expressing excitement about the same, the comedian added, “Since I recently became a mother, I am looking forward to hosting a show that has children singing songs. It will be great watching new talent and interacting with the contestants. Till now, I have mostly hosted award shows and reality shows with grown-up contestants, so this is a first one for me.”