Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa completed two years of togetherness on December 3. Bharti, who is known for her comic timing and wit on screen, showed a completely different side to her when she wished her husband on their second anniversary. The couple flooded their social media pages with throwback images from their haldi ceremony, mehendi function and pre-wedding festivities to begin the countdown to their anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Bharti professed her love for Limbachiyaa, writing, "Thank you so much for everything." She further went on to write that she cannot think of a single moment of her life without him, before professing that she loves him a lot and that Haarsh has loved her even more than she can love herself.

The comedian added that her husband takes care of her like a baby and that she prays to God that he remains her husband for seven lives.

Haarsh too shared an anniversary post stating that the two years of marriage has not changed Bharti but he loves her as she is.

Archana Puran Singh wished the couple in a witty manner. Apart from wishing the couple by writing, "JUG JUG JIYO, Te ikk dujje da khoon piyo, te khush raho, saath raho... (Live a long life and drink each other's blood, stay happy and together)", she also wrote, "God Bless you both with a lifetime of love and togetherness. MUCH LOVE TO MY FAVOURITE JODI."

Actress Sanaya Irani also wished, "Happy anniversary. Love u guys." Ankita Lokhande wished them, writing, "Awwwwwe happy anniversary to both of u guys. god bless u always with lots love (sic)."

Tahira Kashyap, Mukti Mohan, Shradhha Arya and others too wished the couple on their anniversary.

