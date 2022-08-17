Bhau Kadam All Set To Entertain The Audience With Ghe Double on September 30

Bhau Kadam is the staple of almost every comedy project made in Marathi cinema and television. Now he is going to be seen in another comic caper titled Ghe Double. This film is all set for its release on September 30. Bhau shared a post regarding the release of the film on Instagram. In the post, he also shared the poster of Ghe Double.

He wrote the caption in Marathi which translates to, “Dhammaal Entertainment’s Double Bar, Double blow on all tensions! Bringing you the double bang of Bhau Kadam’s comedy to make you laugh out loud,’Ghe Dabble’ in all theatres from September 30.”

Ghe Double is directed by Vishwas Joshi. Bhau tagged Vishwas, Jio Studios, and Nikhil Sane. Nikhil is the head of Marathi content, Jio Studios. Bhau also tagged other cast members, including Bhushan Nanasaheb Patil, Bharat Ganeshpure, and Vidydhar Joshi. Vidydhar is referred to as Bappa Joshi by his fans.

Going by the poster, it is evident that Bhau and Bhushan will be seen in dual roles.

This announcement is receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Many showed their enthusiasm for the movie, while others put forward scathing criticism. One wrote that Bhau is now doing some of the worst comedy films. Another user wrote that the innocence that Bhau had in his comic timing is missing. Users requested him to do some pivotal characters in films. The Altun Paltun actor was told that his jokes were unbearable in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhau Kadam (@bhaukadamofficial)



Besides Ghe Double, Bhau will also be seen in films Manmauji and Daav. Manmauji is written and directed by Sheetal Shetty. Vinod Malgewar produced this film. Prasad Bhende has helmed the photography. Kshitij Patwardhan has penned the lyrics set to music by Amitraj.

Daav is directed by Amit Koli. Radha Sagar, Hardeek Joshi, Umesh Bolke and others are also part of Daav. Nath Productions produced this film, which has been written by Bajrang Badshah.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here