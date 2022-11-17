Bhau Kadam Recalls Shooting This Scene With Sanjay Narvekar For Timepass 3

Timepass 3, directed by Ravi Jadhav, was released on July 29 this year and received overwhelmingly negative reviews from audiences. According to critics, illogical script and songs — out of sync with the subject — were responsible for the film’s failure. However, the performances of the cast, including actors Bhau Kadam and Sanjay Narvekar received applause from the audience.

Bhau recently spoke in a promotional event about his experience of sharing the screen space with Sanjay. This event was held to promote the film’s TV premiere at Zee Talkies on Sunday, November 20. Timings for this premiere are 12 PM and 6 PM.

Bhau reminisced about a scene, in which he had shared the screen space with Sanjay, who played Dinkar Patil’s character. In this scene, Dinkar arrives at Shantaram Parab’s (Bhau) house to talk about Dagdu Shantaram Parab (Prathamesh Parab) - Palavi Dinkar Patil’s (Hruta Durgule) wedding. In a hilarious twist, Dinkar, who is a hooligan, places three revolvers in front of Shantaram.

In this scene, Shantaram was supposed to be afraid of Dinkar. However, Bhau described that he found it tough to maintain the seriousness of his character. The Benwad actor recalled that he would always burst out laughing watching Sanjay, when it was time to enact this scene. Bhau concluded that whenever someone would talk about Timepass 3, he would always remember that scene.

Apart from this film, Bhau frequently hogs the limelight for the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. He has amassed a massive fan base with his antics in this show, which is telecasted on Zee 5. In a recent episode of this show, he portrayed the role of an unwanted guest at a wedding.

His comic timing and the hilarious method — like the way he makes his entry — have left viewers in splits. Fans heaped praise on the actor and wrote that he is one of the most versatile artists. However, people criticised Judge Swwapnil Joshi for his overacting and asked him to be more subtle.

