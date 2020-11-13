Bhavana Pandey, Maheek Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan Show Off Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Always wanted to get an insider view of Bollywood star wives? Netflix's new reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, will give you just that. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are taking you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into their glamorous lives.

Maheep is actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, former actress Neelam is married to Sameer Soni, Seema is Sohail Khan's wife and Bhavana is Ananya Panday's mother, and wife of Chunky Pandey. They have been friends for about 25 years. You get to follow them from Mumbai to Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies.

Netflix today released the trailer of the reality series, which will premiere on the service on November 27, 2020. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan make a cameo, too. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

From the looks of it, the show is going to be packed with drama, quite like Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Bollywood buffs are already looking forward to it, going by the enthusiastic tweets we spotted. Take a look:

Dear @NetflixIndia do we really need #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives ?Let's debate...And the result is:Yes, we Indeed.Loved the trailer. It's 'Bitching' Awesome.https://t.co/wDulziG3ch — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) November 13, 2020

This is going to be our next cringe-binge-hate-watch for sure. https://t.co/miFbuv3kGd — Geetika Rustagi (@geetiga) November 13, 2020

"Of course I go shopping in a Rolls Royce, what other mode of transport is there?"This show is going to be GOOD! — HelloItMeArSlAn🏳️‍🌈🌈🌈 (@ArslanArsuArsi) November 13, 2020

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives seems like a perfect sequel to Indian Matchmaking. — Harveen Ahluwalia (@Harveen_A) November 13, 2020

It seems this one is going to be the perfect entertainer to look forward to after a rather boring and depressing year.