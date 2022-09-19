Bhavana Pandey on Koffee With Karan Debut: Thrilled That Audiences Shall See More Flamboyant Side of Me

Entrepreneur and mother to actor Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey became a popular name after the release of the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a first-of-its-kind reality show, in 2020. And post the success of the second season of the Netflix show, Bhavana is all set to debut on the most-talked about celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan. She will be appearing on the upcoming episode of the seventh season of the show with her friends – entrepreneur and producer Gauri Khan and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor.

Talking about making her Koffee With Karan debut, Bhavana shares, “I am simply elated. It’s going to be fun, for sure. All three of us are very much connected and have been friends forever. Moreover, I am thrilled about the fact that the audiences shall get to see a more flamboyant, unfiltered side of me on the show.”

She says that she is happy to be in the spotlight after staying away from the camera for a long time. “I have always been a career-oriented woman with an innate desire to excel. I am delighted over the response that our season two is garnering, or should I say, I feel fabulous! Though my family has always been in the limelight, it’s now that people know who I actually am,” Bhavana expresses.

She adds, “I am grateful for all the love and opportunities coming in since season one. My team keeps highlighting all the compliments that the audiences share on my social media accounts. It is flattering, really.”

On a related note, Bhavana’s daughter Ananya, Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor are known to be best friends. While Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s film titled The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, Shanaya is gearing up for her maiden acting outing with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak.

Besides her onscreen stint in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Bhavana has been involved in luxury events. She also runs a health food restaurant and is the co-founder of a high-street fashion brand called Lovegen.

