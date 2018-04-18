GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to release on May 25.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
Image: Twitter/Harshvardhan Kapoor
The first look of Harshvardhan Kapoor's upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is finally here. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane the film looks like a vigilante drama as features Kapoor appears as a masked man on the poster.

The actor took to his social media account to share the first look at the much-anticipated film. He Wrote, "He’s here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero"

Credit: @Harshvardhan Kapoor

In another poster, Bhavesh is seen in some ninja-like action.

Credit: @Harshvardhan Kapoor

The film is said to follow the story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things in life. Promising some well-crafted action sequences, this vigilante drama has been shot in and around Mumbai.

In an earlier interview, Kapoor has said, "It’s Vikramaditya Motwane so you can trust him to do something original. I am still so new in acting and it has been my second experience. I am very blessed to have two amazing directors. They are my favourite directors in India. I have worked with them in my first two films."

The film has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have earlier worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan. This is Kapoor's second venture after a not so successful debut in Mirzya.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
