English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to release on May 25.
Image: Twitter/Harshvardhan Kapoor
The first look of Harshvardhan Kapoor's upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is finally here. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane the film looks like a vigilante drama as features Kapoor appears as a masked man on the poster.
The actor took to his social media account to share the first look at the much-anticipated film. He Wrote, "He’s here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero"
Credit: @Harshvardhan Kapoor
In another poster, Bhavesh is seen in some ninja-like action.
Credit: @Harshvardhan Kapoor
The film is said to follow the story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things in life. Promising some well-crafted action sequences, this vigilante drama has been shot in and around Mumbai.
In an earlier interview, Kapoor has said, "It’s Vikramaditya Motwane so you can trust him to do something original. I am still so new in acting and it has been my second experience. I am very blessed to have two amazing directors. They are my favourite directors in India. I have worked with them in my first two films."
The film has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have earlier worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan. This is Kapoor's second venture after a not so successful debut in Mirzya.
Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to release on May 25.
Also Watch
The actor took to his social media account to share the first look at the much-anticipated film. He Wrote, "He’s here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero"
Credit: @Harshvardhan Kapoor
In another poster, Bhavesh is seen in some ninja-like action.
Credit: @Harshvardhan Kapoor
The film is said to follow the story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things in life. Promising some well-crafted action sequences, this vigilante drama has been shot in and around Mumbai.
In an earlier interview, Kapoor has said, "It’s Vikramaditya Motwane so you can trust him to do something original. I am still so new in acting and it has been my second experience. I am very blessed to have two amazing directors. They are my favourite directors in India. I have worked with them in my first two films."
The film has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have earlier worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan. This is Kapoor's second venture after a not so successful debut in Mirzya.
Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to release on May 25.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee