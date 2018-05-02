Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Trailer: Vikramaditya Motwane and Harshvardhan Kapoor Showcase A New Kind Of Hero

The trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane's much anticipated 'superhero film' Bhavesh Joshi Superhero just dropped in and it gives a glimpse of Indian Cinema's first self-made hero. Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor in and as Bhavesh Joshi, the film is an action thriller about a young man who wants to continue doing the right and challenge the wrong. And on this journey, he discovers that he’s destined to do bigger things, which will transform him from a common man into a Superhero.Also starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma, Shreiyah Sabharwal in key roles, the film promises some well-crafted action sequences, this vigilante drama has been shot in and around Mumbai. The story has been written by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhay Koranne.In an earlier interview, Kapoor has said, "It’s Vikramaditya Motwane so you can trust him to do something original. I am still so new in acting and it has been my second experience. I am very blessed to have two amazing directors. They are my favourite directors in India. I have worked with them in my first two films."The film has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have earlier worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan. This is Kapoor's second venture after a not so successful debut in Mirzya.Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to release on May 25.