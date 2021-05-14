Bhavya Gandhi Dedicates Social Media Post to Father After Losing Him to Coronavirus

Bhavya Gandhi, who portrayed the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently lost his father due to Covid-19.Remembering his late father, the actor shared a heart-rending note on Instagram dedicated to him. The actor mentioned the sudden demise of his father and how he fought like a king. He even thanked people such as Sonu Sood and various others for helping him in the time of need.

Bhavya documented his emotions in a series of posts and urged people to get vaccinated because it is the only solution to combat this deadly virus.Captioning his post, “You will always be missed papa,” Bhavya began his emotional post with the first image bearing the update that he wanted to discuss a few things. Then, he went on to reveal that his father contracted coronavirus on April 9 and since then, he was under medical observation. His father fought like a king and battled the deadly disease till his last breath. The actor mentioned, “He was, is and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life.”

Furthermore, Bhavya opened that his father was very apprehensive of the virus and used to be extra cautious while observing all the necessary precautions but still hecontracted COVID-19. The actor requested his fans and all the people of the nation to get vaccinated. He urged people to not get deluded by the rumours surrounding the vaccine and emphasised, “Get vaccinated, that’s the only way of this deadly virus."

Taking the opportunity, the actor felt grateful toall the medical staff involved during his father’s treatment. He specially thanked actor Sonu Sood, Rakesh Kothari and several others for extending help in the dire situation. He even felt grateful for his family friends who supported him all this while.

In the end, Bhavya expressed his deeply felt emotions and love for his father and thanked him for everything. He also posted a picture of his father clad in the traditional Gujarati attire.

Bhavya is currently away from the small screen and has recently been featured in some regional films (Gujarati).

