Bhavya Gandhi's Comment on Nidhi Bhanushali Pics Grab Eyeballs: 'Tapu Beta Masti Nahi'

Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame by playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She quit the show in 2019 to pursue her higher studies but is still very popular among fans. Recently, Nidhi took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from her travel diaries. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt teamed with ripped jeans. She can be seen posing in the middle of a park with a hill covered with trees at the backdrop.

Sharing the pictures, Nidhi wrote alongside, “Helplessly hoping Her harlequin hovers nearby Awaiting a word Gasping at glimpses Of gentle true spirit He runs, wishing he could fly Only to trip at the sound of good-byeWordlessly watching He waits by the window And wonders At the empty place inside Heartlessly helping himself to her bad dreams He worries Did he hear a good-bye? Or even hello?”

Many took to the comments section of the post and praised Nidhi’s look and location. However, it was her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu who grabbed all the attention with his comment. He wrote, “Nice Jeans.”

Bhavya also left the comedy show in 2017 to explore opportunities in Gujarati film industry.

