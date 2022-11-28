Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan Film Collects Rs 28.55 Cr; Fails to Beat Stree

Bhediya box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya released on Friday, November 25, and it has collected a decent box office collection in its opening weekend. Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film witnessed a rise on Sunday, collecting Rs 11.50 crore. Bhediya recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 28.55 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz."

While Bhediya has surpassed the collections of Roohi, which also belongs to the same horror-comedy universe by Dinesh Vijan, it couldn’t beat Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic Stree. Roohi, released when the lockdown was initially eased, collected Rs 12.58 cr by the end of its opening weekend. Whereas, Stree collected Rs 31.26 cr by the end of day 3.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is the third installment in the latter’s horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The plot of the upcoming movie revolves around the life of Bhaskar Chopra who gets bitten by a wolf coincidentally on a magical night that takes place only once every year. The outcome of the bite is that he gains the ability of wolves and a curse that turns him into a werewolf at full moon nights. Bhaskar takes help from a veterinary Dr. Anika Kothari (Played by Kriti Sanon) to break the curse.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Bhediya has a message that resonates with current times. The film has its heart in the right place but it falters in its execution and writing. Watch it if you have been thirsting for a horror-comedy."

