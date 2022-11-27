Bhediya Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Jumps On Day 2 But Fails To Beat Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2

After a slow start at the box office on its opening day, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya jumped big on its day two. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhediya earned Rs 9.57 crore on Saturday. Previously, it earned Rs 7.48 crore on Friday. This means that the film has earned a total of Rs 17.05 crore so far.

“#Bhediya gathers speed on Day 2… Slowly and steadily, the film is finding its share of audience… National chains witness an upward trend, while mass pockets improve… Day 3 crucial, needs to show big gains… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 17.05 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh’s Tweet read.

#Bhediya gathers speed on Day 2… Slowly and steadily, the film is finding its share of audience… National chains witness an upward trend, while mass pockets improve… Day 3 crucial, needs to show big gains… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 17.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/BgnaLf1T6i— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2022

While Bhediya gathered speed on its day two, it failed to surpass Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 which earned Rs 14.02 crore on its second Saturday. Sharing Drishyam 2 box office earnings, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Drishyam2 continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Goes on an OVERDRIVE on [second] Sat… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz."

#Drishyam2 continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Goes on an OVERDRIVE on [second] Sat… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/koIxUq6qcP— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2022

Directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is the third installment in the latter’s horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The plot of the upcoming movie revolves around the life of Bhaskar Chopra who gets bitten by a wolf coincidentally on a magical night that takes place only once every year. The outcome of the bite is that he gains the ability of wolves and a curse that turns him into a werewolf at full moon nights. Bhaskar takes help from a veterinary Dr. Anika Kothari (Played by Kriti Sanon) to break the curse.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Bhediya has a message that resonates with current times. The film has its heart in the right place but it falters in its execution and writing. Watch it if you have been thirsting for a horror-comedy."

Read all the Latest Movies News here