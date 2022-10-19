Bhediya: Kriti Sanon Asks Varun Dhawan 'To Calm Down' After He Gives Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada A Shoutout

Varun Dhawan might be getting on the bandwagon of promotions for his upcoming release Bhediya but he is also pumped about his colleague Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming release Shehzada as well. The actor, who completed 10 years in the industry on Wednesday, was seen expressing his excitement over Shehzada at the trailer launch of Bhediya but it was cut short by Kriti Sanon.

The actress, who stars in both Bhediya and Shehzada, was tackling a question about the various releases she has in the pipeline when Varun excitedly gave a shoutout to Shehzada and his ‘bhai’ Kartik Aaryan.

“Shehzada dekhna ha sabko. Mere bhai ki picture hai please (Everybody, please watch Shehzada, it is my brother’s film referring to Rohit Dhawan who is directing the film). Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, and a lot of other people also but please, Shehzada is coming guys,” an excited Varun said. “There’s time Varun, calm down,” Kriti said, leaving everyone in splits.

Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy in key roles. Shehzada marks the second venture of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi. The film is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 10, next year.

Meanwhile, Varun and Kriti released the trailer of their upcoming film Bhediya. The film, a fourth in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe, revolves around Bhaskar (played by Varun Dhawan) who is bitten by a werewolf and transforms into one every night. He grows closer to his truest form when the full moon arrives. Kriti plays the role of a doctor in the film, trying to help him get rid of this transformation.

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee and is set to release on November 25.

