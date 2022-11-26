Bhediya Movie Release: Kriti Sanon Holds Varun Dhawan Close in Breathtaking BTS Pics from Set

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya released today, November 25. Soon after the release, actress Kriti Sanon shared a string of pictures from the film on her Instagram handle. The actress penned a note expressing her views about the film, her character and how excited she is ever since its release. She also penned sweet messages to her co-stars that are too cute to miss.

Kriti Sanon shares several stills from the movie, behind-the-scenes and much more. Kriti wrote, “It’s Bhediya Time! A film I am extremely proud of! Dr Anika will always remain special to me as one of my quirkiest and trickiest characters!” Praising her characters she wrote, “Varun Dhawan, you have killed it & how. I’m so proud! I’m happy we could come together for this special one. To many more- sooner this time.

Praising her director, she wrote, “Amar Kaushik, you are our main Bhediya whose Howl is gonna amaze the world! A separate post coming soon your way! Love you. She concluded by saying, “Our Bhediya is yours and so is Dr Anika. Hope she makes you laugh, crack up and think all at the same time!”

On seeing this post, several users went on to laud the film, while some went on to wish them luck. One of the users wrote, “Thank you for giving us this film and such amazing characters! Bhaskar and Anika you have our hearts completely”. Another user wrote, “I will go tomorrow and I am hella excited to see this beauty. Waiting from so long and finally 25th is here”. A third user wrote, “What a pleasure to see Varun sir and Kriti ma’am together after Dilwale again”

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the film is a comedy-horror, which was released on Friday, November 25. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Abhinay Raj Singh and Bhavesh Lohar in pivotal roles. Bhediya tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a beast. It takes place in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. As Bhaskar and his friends try to find answers, a series of twists, turns, and laughs ensue.

