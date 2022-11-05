Bhediya Song Apna Bana Le : Varun Dhawan Romances Kriti Sanon In Serene Hills In This Love Anthem

The release date of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer comedy horror flick, Bhediya, is inching closer and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film to the masses. On Friday, actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to share the teaser of Apna Bana Le, the love anthem crooned by singing sensation Arijit Singh. The teaser of the song has created a massive buzz on the internet which has only raised excitement among the fans.

With stunning visuals and soulful lyrics, the mellow number is sure to leave viewers impressed.

The teaser of Apna Bana Le began by displaying the cinematic beauty of a hill station when it is cut through with a romantic moment shared by the protagonists of the film. Mingling their fingers together, Varun Dhawan pulls Kriti Sanon into a mushy hug. From enjoying a swing together to sharing sweet kisses, the teaser aptly captures their sizzling chemistry. What makes it more interesting is the heart-warming lyrics that are all about being tied in the euphoria of love. If the teaser is anything to go by, the romantic number appears to be amplified with romantic scenes of the lead stars accentuated with scenic beauty. While bracing fans for the release of the track, Varun Dhawan, wrote, “It’s time to watch fall in love! Apna Bana Le, sung by Arijit Singh.” Watch the teaser below:

The audio of the love anthem will be released on Saturday, November 5. Meanwhile, the release date of its song has not been revealed by the makers yet. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the comedy horror film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor reprises her role from the film Stree and makes a special appearance in the song Thumkeshwari.

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is all set to hit the big screens on November 25. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a man who turns into a shape-shifting bhediya after getting bitten by a wolf. The comedy-horror seemingly traces his joyful yet spooky ride of getting rid of the shape-shifting curse.

