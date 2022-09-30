Bhediya Teaser: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Starrer Looks Promising, Fans Compare It To Twilight Saga

The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has been released and it has left fans excited for the movie. On Friday, the makers of the film dropped a video and also announced that the trailer will be released on October 19.

The video takes us into the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh as we witness many suspenseful moments and hear a simmering folk tribute to the mythical Bhediya. Even though it does not share a clear look of the actors, in one of the scenes, a wolf can be seen chasing Varun in a jungle. In another scene, a wolf can be seen taking form from inside the fire. “On 25th November, witness the awakening of the Legend,” the text on the teaser reads.

The teaser has left fans completely impressed. While some are comparing it with The Twilight Saga, others have already declared it a blockbuster. “Happy to see they are trying new, different and fresh concept. This is what Bollywood needs right now,” one of the Tweets read.

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. The film marks Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Bhediya also unites producer Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

While talking about the film in November 2021, director Amar Kaushik said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

Bhediya will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

