Bhediya To Premiere At IFFI Ahead Of Theatrical Release, Varun Dhawan To Give Exciting Performances: Report

Bhediya, Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie, is currently gearing up for its release. In the Amar Kaushik-directed film, the actor co-stars with Kriti Sanon. The duo have been attending various events to promote the film. It has now been revealed that Bhediya will have its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa before its theatrical release. Bhediya is set to hit theatres on November 25.

According to an ETimes report, Varun will perform a variety of dance performances to tracks from Bhediya as well as several patriotic songs. The actor's onstage energy has always been commendable, and fans will undoubtedly love to see it live once again.

As per the publication, the IFFI team is confident that Bhediya will generate a lot of excitement because it has been widely anticipated since its announcement, revealed a source close to the film's team.

Six years after Dilwale, Bhediya is Varun and Kriti's second on-screen pairing. In the movie, Varun will be seen portraying the role of a youngster who turns into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf. Kriti, on the other hand, plays Dr. Anika in the film. It also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Varun recently opened up about his battle with vestibular hypofunction, a disorder that affects an individual's balance. The actor even admitted to pushing himself too hard post the pandemic. He revealed at a Mumbai event that he was forced to take a break when he got diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction.

On the work front, following the release of Bhediya, Varun has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and Citadel with Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Rukh Prabhu. The actor was most recently seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which he co-starred with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

