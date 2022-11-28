'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan Asks Fans 'Film Achhi Lagi Aapko'; They Give the Best Reaction

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy Bhediya has created a fair deal of buzz among moviegoers. The hilarious dialogues, the outstanding background score and the VFX have made the movie a howling success. Bhediya, which faced stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, has gained a double-digit start at the box office. It has earned over Rs 17 crores in just two days.

Clearly, fans are impressed with the cast and now on Sunday Varun Dhawan arrived at Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai to see whether his fans liked watching Bhediya. To his surprise, there was a massive crowd of Bollywood buffs who came to watch the movie and congratulated the actor for his stellar performance.

A glimpse of the same was shared by a paparazzi account. It shows, Dhawan asking his fans, “Film acchi lagi aap logon ko? (Did you all like the film?)”. To this, fans hooted the actor’s name and said yes. Following this, Varun Dhawan tweeted, “Bhediya has given me so much love. It feels amazing to see so many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as Dhrishyam 2 and Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. Congratulations Ajay Devgn sir and Abhishek Pathakk.”

In case you missed it, check it out here:

#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres . A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk pic.twitter.com/zOXFAAwFYx— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 27, 2022

Set in Arunachal Pradesh, the storyline of Bhediya revolves around a young man named Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest which later transforms him into a werewolf. After getting bit, Bhaskar approaches a vet with whom he tries to find a way to get rid of the curse. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is produced by Dinesh Vijay. The film hit the theatres on November 26. Bhediya has been released in Tamil and Telugu too.

Next, Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film is scheduled for April 7 release, next year. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Ganpath and Shehzada in the pipeline.

