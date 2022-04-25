Bheemla Nayak All-Set For Its World Television Premiere. Date, Channel Details Inside

Star-studded Bheemla Nayak is now all set for its world television premiere. As per the latest buzz in the industry, the Saagar K Chandra directorial will soon premiere on the Star Maa channel. However, an official update in this regard is awaited. Currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar, Bheemla Nayak had its theatrical premiere on February 25.

Bheemla Nayak was among the big Sankranthi releases but got delayed due to the third wave of Covid-19. The Telugu language action-drama is an adaptation of the 2020 blockbuster hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The original film, written and helmed by Sachy, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the main roles.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati have reprised their roles of Biju and Prithviraj in the Telugu adaptation. The lines were written by Trivikram Srinivas, and the film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

To play the female lead roles, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon were roped in by the makers. The screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, while S Thaman scored the background music. The film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Garnering a huge response from the audience, the film’s trailer earlier created remarkable records. Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences of the film.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has multiple promising projects in the pipeline. He has signed a film with Harish Shankar. In the past, the two collaborated for Gabbar Singh, which was a super hit. Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the actor will be seen in the role of a professor. Along with this, Pawan Kalyan has upcoming projects with directors Surender Reddy and Krish Jagarlamudi.

