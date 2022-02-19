Bheemla Nayak Gets U/A Certificate; Receives Massive Pre-Release Booking In US

The much-awaited Bheemla Nayak, on February 18, received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film’s production house Sithara Entertainments made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. Sharing a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan riding a bike, the makers wrote, “#BheemlaNayak censor formalities are done & certified with U/A! All set for #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb.”

With this, the makers have also announced that it will be released not only in the domestic market but internationally too. The film will hit over 400 theaters in the United States and the premier will take place on February 24. With more theaters expected to be added in the following days, Bheemla Nayak has already crossed the million-dollar mark in terms of advance ticket bookings in the US.

Moreover, as the star-studded project is gearing up for release on February 25, the digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT platform Disney + Hotstar for a record price. It is said that the film will be available on OTT within 50 days of its release. An official statement in this regard will be released soon. The makers are also planning to organise a pre-release event on February 21. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in by the makers to play female leads. The screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, while S Thaman has scored the background music. The film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

