Bheemla Nayak Grosses Over $200,000 From Advance Ticket Bookings in USA

With the release date of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak fast approaching, the film has already grossed over $200,000 from premieres pre-sales in the USA. Directed by Sagar K Chandra and narrated by Trivikram Srinivas, the magnum opus is expected to emerge as one of the highest opening day grossers in the USA.

#BheemlaNayak is RACING towards $200k mark in USA.Fetched $186,490[₹1.39 cr] in premiere pre-sales. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 19, 2022

With more theatres expected to be added in the following days, Bheemla Nayak will hit over 400 cinema halls in the United States on February 24.

With the film set to release on February 25, the makers have announced that they will launch a brand-new trailer on February 21. The pre-release event of the film will be held the same day at the Police Grounds in Hyderabad’s Yusuf Guda.

The digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT giant Aha and Disney + Hotstar for a record price. It is said that the film will be available on OTT within 50 days of its release. Besides that, the makers of Bheemla Nayak have announced the release of the film in Hindi too.

Advertisement

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in to play female leads. The screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, while S Thaman has scored the background music. The film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Speaking of Pawan Kalyan’s work, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline. He has signed a project with Harish Shankar. Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the actor will be seen in a professor role. In addition, Pawan Kalyan has upcoming projects with directors Surender Reddy and Krish Jagarlamudi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.