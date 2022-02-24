'Bheemla Nayak Now Entirely Yours': Pawan Kalyan at Pre-release Ceremony

The spectacular pre-release ceremony of Bheemla Nayak was conducted on Wednesday at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad amid festive fervour and unmatched excitement among the cast, crew, and thousands of fans.

The musical celebration of Bheemla Nayak, where every song from the film was performed live on stage, spearheaded by music director S Thaman, was a hit with the audience. With their outstanding version of the title track, Adavi Thalli Maata, Lala Bheemla, Antha Ishtam, drummer Shivamani, Padmashri award-winning musician Mogalaiah, Sri Krishna, Durgavva, Arun Koundinya, Sahiti Chaganti, Ram Miriyala set the stage on fire.

In addition, the evening featured a series of energetic dance acts that elicited a lot of applause from the audience. The drummer Shivamani greeted Pawan Kalyan and chief guest Telangana minister KT Rama Rao onto the platform and urged them to play the drums, which was the highlight of the day.

When KTR unveiled a new power-packed trailer for Bheemla Nayak, the audience roared in applause.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience who has stuck around for the entire event. Pawan Kalyan is a man of the masses, with a cult following and unparalleled fame. I congratulate the entire Bheemla Nayak team, including the performers, writers, and crew," KT Rama Rao said.

“I appreciate the fans from Telugu states and other areas of the country who came out in such large numbers today. I admire and respect your feelings for me. Cinema has provided me with everything I have today, and it is because of this love that I wish to give back to society," Pawan Kalyan said.

“KT Rama Rao (garu), Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, and Talasani Srinivas Yadav have graciously accepted our invitation to the pre-release event. The government is doing a fantastic job in fully supporting the industry. My co-stars Samyuktha Menon, Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati, and the crew, which included cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and art director AS Prakash, did an excellent job. I’ve done my part as an actor as well, and Bheemla Nayak is now entirely yours," Pawan Kalyan added.

Pawan Kalyan’s heartfelt tribute to the whole crew that worked on Bheemla Nayak was well-received by all.

The action entertainer Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is set to hit theatres on February 25. The Saagar K Chandra directorial has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and features Trivikram’s screenplay and dialogues.

