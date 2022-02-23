Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event in Hyderabad Today, Traffic Advisory Issued

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak will hold its much-anticipated pre-release event on Wednesday in Hyderabad. And therefore the city’s police have issued an advisory on traffic, parking spots, and other issues.

Earlier, Telangana ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav released a poster, saying that they will be the chief guests at the event.

The event will take place at the 1st Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) Battalion grounds in Yousufguda on February 23, starting at 5 pm. The massive influx of vehicles is expected to cause traffic congestion in the area for roughly nine hours on February 23, from 2 pm to 11 pm, according to police.

#HYDTPinfoCommuters, please make note of traffic restrictions/diversions in view of the Pre-Release Event of the Telugu movie "Bheemla Nayak" at 1st TSSP Bn. Grounds, Yousufguda on 23.02.2022.@JtCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/lUn348As8R— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) February 22, 2022

The pre-release ceremony was originally scheduled for February 21, Monday. However, it was postponed out of respect for Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy’s demise. “Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won’t be happening today!" the makers had tweeted.

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 21, 2022

Bheemla Nayak’s cast includes actors Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads, and the film is billed as an action-packed entertainer. Pawan Kalyan will play a cop in the film, while Rana Daggubati will play a negative character.

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Ravi K Chandran and edited by Naveen Nooli. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer while S Thaman has composed the music for the film. The film’s dialogue and screenplay have been done by Trivikram Srinivas.

The censor board has given the film a U/A certificate. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020 and starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

