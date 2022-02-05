Bheemla Nayak Producer Confirms Release On Scheduled Date But On One Condition

The producer of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak, Naga Vamsi, in a recent media interaction stated that the film will only hit the theaters when the night curfew across Andhra Pradesh is lifted. The producer confirmed that the multi-starrer film will be released as scheduled on February 25 but only if the night lockdown is lifted.

Bheemla Nayak is one of the most awaited Telugu movies of the year and fans are eagerly waiting to witness it on the big screen. Andhra Pradesh government, on February 4, extended the night curfew till February 15. So, if the curfew is lifted the film will be released as planned.

The action-drama helmed by Saagar K Chandra was among the big Sankranti releases but got delayed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan will play the role portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role that was essayed by Biju Menon.

To play the female leads, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in by the makers. The screenplay is written by Trivikram Srinivas while S Thaman has composed the background music. Bheemla Nayak has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has multiple projects in the pipeline. He has signed a project with Harish Shankar. In the past, the two had collaborated for Gabbar Singh, which was a super hit. Along with this, Pawan Kalyan has upcoming projects with directors Surender Reddy and Krish Jagarlamudi.

