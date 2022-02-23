‘Bheemla Nayak Should Have Been Titled Daniel Sekhar’: RGV Ctiticises The makers

A day after the trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak was released, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma famously known as RGV, on February 22, said that the title of the film should have been Daniel Sekhar, not Bheemla Nayak. In the upcoming Telugu movie, Pawan is playing the role of Bheemla Nayak, while Rana is essaying the character of Daniel Sekhar. After watching the trailer, RGV alleged that the makers have used and abused Pawan to promote Rana.

In a series of Tweets, RGV has expressed his views on Bheemla Nayak, which is the Telugu adaptation of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

After seeing the trailer, instead of #BheemlaNayak it should have been called #DanielShekhar https://t.co/TZjnpHhVak via @YouTube— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 21, 2022

In a tweet, he said that he is hurt as a fan of Pawan Kalyan after watching the trailer.

From watching #BheemlaNayakTrailer it looks like the makers for some reason have used and abused @PawanKalyan to promote @RanaDaggubati ..I am hurted as a fan of P K— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 21, 2022

In another tweet, RGV said that it looks like Pawan Kalyan is the trailer and Rana is the film.

From all metaphorical and epistemological perspectives and also dishonestly speaking honestly my take on #BheemlaNayakTrailer is that @PawanKalyan is the trailer and @RanaDaggubati is the film— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 21, 2022

The much-awaited Bheemla Nayak is all set to hit the screens worldwide this Friday, February 25. The trailer of the movie was released on February 21. In the trailer, Rana is seen locking his horns with Pawan. The trailer hints that the film will be full of high-octane action sequences. In the trailer, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon can be seen. Nithya and Samyuktha are playing the female leads opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana, respectively.

A pre-release event of this film will be held, at 06:30 pm on February 23, at the Yousufguda Police Lines area in Hyderabad. The team is bust in promoting the film.

Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman has composed songs and music for the movie. It was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

