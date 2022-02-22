Bheemla Nayak's Action-packed Trailer an Instant Hit; Fans Can't Wait to Watch Film

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer much-awaited Bheemla Nayak was finally released on Monday at 9 pm after so many delays. The trailer has become an instant and massive hit as it garnered over 8.6 million views in just 13 hours of its release on YouTube. The trailer suggests that Pawan and Rana are playing sworn enemies and the film is full of action scenes.

Watch the trailer here:

Bheemla Nayak’s trailer gives a glimpse of the ego clash between Pawan’s character Bheemla Nayak and Rana’s character Daniel Shekar. The film with its action-packed scenes and visuals will likely draw a huge audience to theatres. We also see Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in powerful roles in the trailer. Nithya and Samyuktha are playing the female leads opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana, respectively.

The trailer was released by its makers just four days ahead of its theatrical release. Sithara Entertainments, the production company of the film, had promised to release the trailer of Bheemla Nayak at 08:10 pm on Monday.

However, it got delayed and the trailer was released at 9 pm. The production company had to face backlash from fans who were waiting for the trailer since Sunday. The makers had on Sunday announced that they would be releasing the trailer on Monday at 08:10 pm.

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman has composed songs and music for the movie. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Last week, the makers surprised everyone by announcing the release date of Bheemla Nayak. After the governments in several states announced relaxations in Covid guidelines, the makers announced that the movie will be released in theatres on February 25.

