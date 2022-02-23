Bheemla Nayak’s Hindi Version Not to Premiere on February 25; Here's Why

The Hindi version of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak’s Hindi version will not be released on February 25 when the film will hit theatres in other languages.

Work related to the Hindi dubbing of Bheemla Nayak is not complete yet, the reason the trailer and teaser of the Hindi version were not released either. Keeping these problems in mind, the makers decided to release Bheemla Nayak’s Hindi version a week later. The Hindi distribution rights of Bheemla Nayak have been acquired by B4U motion pictures for an enormous amount.

The pre-release event of this film will be held on Wednesday at the Yousufguda Police Lines at 06:30 pm. Earlier, the event was to be held on Monday, February 2, but the event had to be cancelled due to Andhra Pradesh politician and businessman Mekapati Goutham Reddy’s demise.

The digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT giant Aha and Disney+Hotstar for a record price. It has been said that the film will be available on the OTT platforms within 50 days of its release.

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K. Chandra. Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was written by the late Sachy and had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles. Besides Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani and others will be seen in Bheemla Nayak. Music has been composed by S Thaman and Trivikram Srinivas has written the screenplay. Bheemla Nayak has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

