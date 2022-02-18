Bheemla Nayak's OTT Rights Sold to This Streaming Giant For Hefty Price. Read More

As star-studded Bheemla Nayak gears up for release on February 25, there’s been a buzz around the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights on the internet. The digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT giant Disney + Hotstar for a record price. An official statement about the same will be released soon. It is said that the film will be available on OTT within 50 days of its release.

Lately, Hotstar has bought digital rights to some notable Telugu films, including Akhanda. The film has garnered a good response on the platform. Now, if the news of Bheemla Nayak’s post-theatrical streaming rights turns out to be true, it will be a big plus for Hotstar as well as its subscribers.

Meanwhile, with the film’s release set for February 25, a trailer for the film is being prepared and it will be out on February 18. Moreover, Bheemla Nayak’s pre-release event is expected on February 21. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be released simultaneously in Telugu as well as Hindi. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in by the makers to play female leads. The screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, while S Thaman has scored the background music. The film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Speaking of Pawan Kalyan’s work front, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline. He has signed a project with Harish Shankar. In the past, the two had collaborated for Gabbar Singh, which was a super hit. Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the actor will be seen in a professor’s role. Along with this, Pawan Kalyan has upcoming projects with directors Surender Reddy and Krish Jagarlamudi.

