Bheeshma Actor Nithiin to Reportedly Tie the Knot in April 2020

Tollywood has a number of eligible bachelors, and Bheeshma actor Nithiin is one of them. However, buzz has it that he may soon get married. The actor's wedding has recently become the talk of the town, as fans are eager to know about the bride, wedding date and other details.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the 36-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot on April 15, 2020. His bride hails from a traditional Reddy family.

The ceremony will be attended by close friends and family members. A source was quoted by Deccan Chronicle, saying, "It's an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when their families proposed that they get married, they agreed immediately... The actor's parents are very happy about the decision."

While reports state that the preparations are already in full swing, there has been no official confirmation for the same. On the work front, Nithiin is currently busy with Bheeshma, Rang De and director Yeleti's untitled film. Bheeshma is his next film with Rashmika Mandanna, which will hit the big screen on February 21.

The actor wished his fans on Sankranti with an Instagram post.

