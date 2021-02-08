Bheeshma: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Poster of the Mammootty Starrer

The first look of the much anticipated film Bheeshma starring Mollywood superstar Mammootty is out. Presented by his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, the poster has Mammootty sporting a rough guise. Dulquer on Sunday took to his official social media account to share the eye-catching first look of his father from his upcoming film. Mammootty wears a black shirt paired with a veshti. He has added overgrown hair and beard to his new get-up. The photographs capture the actor’s intense avatar who gives a strong and vigorous look while striking a pose.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma Parvam. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching Big B wide eyed. I can’t wait to watch this slick entertainer on the big screen. All the best to Amalettan and the entire team. #fanboyfirst #mydaddystrongest #aintnobodylikehim #megastar #amalneerad #bheeshmaparvam #thekindamovieswewaitfor."

Mammootty also shared the poster on his Instagram handle on Sunday. Director Amal Neerad and actor Mammootty have united for Bheeshma after they last teamed up in 2007 for the movie titled Big B. The upcoming film went on floors recently and will be shot in Kochi. Mammootty will front the film. Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi will also be a part of the project to play pivotal roles.

Mammootty will next be seen in The Priest directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko.The mystery thriller stars Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Madhupal, Baby Monica and Venkitesh VP and Jagadish in important roles. Mammootty and Manju Warrier are teaming up for the first time in the film. Bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, V N Babu, The Priest will hit screens on March 4.