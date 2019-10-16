Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav to be the First Wild Card Entry on Bigg Boss 13?

After two eliminations, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra, the season of wildcards is here in Bogg Boss 13. Reportedly, the first contestant to make the wild card entry will be Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Mumbai Mirror quoted sources saying that Yadav was not supposed to be a wild card enyry but a contestant itself on the show and be inside the house since day 1.

However, things didn’t work out due to prior commitments. But now the makers are set to bring him inside the house on October 25. It is not the first time a bhojpuri star has been a part of the show. While Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Monalisa have been a part of the show's earlier seasons, it will be a first for Season 13.

Several names were rumoured to being considered for the wild card entry, with even evicted contestant Dalljiet expressing her wish to return.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well known face in the Bhojpuri industry. With his entry, the show will have a strong viewership especially in Uttar Pardesh, Bihar and Jharkand region.

Bigg Boss 13 saw two evictions in the second week which came as a surprise for the fans, and also intensified the atmosphere inside the house.Some of the few names which have been making headlines with their tactics inside the house are Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.