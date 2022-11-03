Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh, Family Accused of Torturing His Wife Jyoti Singh

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh is in the eye of a storm after his second wife Jyoti Singh alleged that she had been tortured by her husband. According to a report by Aaj Tak, Jyoti has accused Pawan of harassing her mentally, forcing her to go for an abortion and abetment of suicide as well. Reportedly, Ballia city police station Incharge Inspector Praveen Kumar Singh said that they have received a complaint from Jyoti in this matter. According to Praveen, they have started an investigation into this case.

Jyoti has alleged that Pawan’s mother Pratima Devi and her sister used to mock her for looks after the marriage in 2018. Apart from that, Jyoti further said that Pawan’s mother took Rs 50 Lakh from her maternal uncle. She was also abused every day by Pratima. Jyoti claimed that she was tortured in different ways and instigated to die by suicide. She was also given medicine, which caused her abortion.

She also lambasted Pawan for assaulting her after getting drunk. According to Jyoti, Pawan also used to mentally harass her for giving her a Mercedes. In a conversation with PTI, Jyoti said that she has got all proof of the complaint and will disclose it in public at the right time.

Jyoti filed a maintenance suit against the actor in a family court on April 22. Pawan was served notice by the court and told to be present in the hearing on November 5. Pawan has refused to respond on this matter.

This is not the first time Pawan is accused of harassment and violence. Bhojpuri singer and actress Akshara Singh had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Pawan. He was earlier married to Neelam Singh who died by suicide six months after the marriage. Their marriage was a private ceremony attended by close friends and Pawan’s co-stars.

