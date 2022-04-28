Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Files For Divorce From Second Wife

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has filed a divorce petition against his second wife Jyoti Singh in Ara Civil Court of Bihar after four years of marriage. The case will be coming up for hearing on May 26. The hearing of the case was adjourned as the actor did not reach the court for the hearing, on April 28, while his wife was present in the court.

The reason behind the divorce is not known yet. However, the actor’s wife has alleged that she was forced by her husband to abort their child twice. Surprisingly Jyoti and Pawan have not been seen together at any event since their marriage.

Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh in March 2018. She is a resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Pawan was earlier married to Neelam Singh in 2014 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends as well as his co-stars from Bhojpuri industry. However, only after six months of marriage she died by suicide.

Earlier, Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh had also made sexual harassment allegations against Pawan Singh. There was a rumour in the industry that they were in a relationship after the death of the actor’s first wife.

Pawan Singh made his debut in the Bhojpuri film industry as a child artist. He used to work as a vocalist in Bhojpuri pop albums. Pawan’s first solo album, Odhaniya Wali, was released in 1997. He made his debut as a hero in 2007 with the film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.