Bhojpuri Star Aamrapali Dubey's Super Moves On Nirahua Song

Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey is often in the headlines for her on and off-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. The two actors are often seen together. Aamrapali has now shared on Instagram a reel wherein she is seen performing some amazing dance moves on an old song of Nirahua. Needless to say that the reel has set Instagram on fire and fans have gone crazy.

The video of hers is going viral on social media and the fans have flooded her post with comments.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWA7p2jvYp7/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the reel, Aamrapali, in a long dress, is dancing to the song ‘Ae Raja Humke Banaras Ghumayi Da’. She can be seen performing some powerful moves to the tunes of the hit song. The fans also love the way the actor looks in the clip.

Posted on Tuesday, the video has already received more than 29,000 likes and hundreds of comments. In the caption, the actor wrote that this one had to be made again boss. The video has gone viral and the people are leaving their comments after seeing their favourite actor in the video.

One of the social media users commented, “Superrrbbb", while another said that Aamprapali will set Instagram on fire. A third user wrote: “Ooo I am a big fan mam love you". The song Aamrapali is performing on is an old song by Nirahua.

The song is from the time when he was a singer and stage performer. The actor has sung some very popular songs before entering the movies.

Nirahua had previously shared a viral video of a woman performing on this song. The famous Jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali has given several hit films previously and will also be seen together in Aayee Milan Ki Raat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.