Bhojpuri Actress Mahima Gupta Looks Stunning in Pink Outfit, See Pic

Actress Mahima Gupta is a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry. She gained huge popularity for her role in the Alt Balaji series Gandii Baat. In the online series, the actress was adored not just for her performance but also for her seductive looks.

Mahima Gupta has developed a massive following and her fans eagerly wait for her social media postings and images. She certainly knows how to capture our attention. We had the chance to look over a few of the actress’ pictures on the internet, and she consistently astounds us with her beauty.

She recently dropped some more pictures on Instagram, which immediately went viral. She was seen wearing a very basic yet adorable outfit. The outfit has a tiny little flower printed going all over with ruffled detailing.



For jewelleries she opted for some minimal and classic pieces that included a statement watch and a pair of golden hoops. And for makeup she went for the entire monotone pink look on her lips and eyes too. This gorgeous look can be your go to option for this fall season. Cute and comfy max!

Stunning is the word that came to our mind when we browsed through these pictures of the actress. In the upcoming days, we look forward to viewing more sexy images of Mahima Gupta.

On the work front Mahima was last seen in the film The Last Prank. She has also worked in films like The Cage of Life and Tijju Bhai.

